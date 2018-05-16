Andrelton Simmons on his defensive efforts: ‘I expect to make every play’
Andrelton Simmons has won multiple gold gloves at shortstop, but still approaches every offseason with the purpose of improving so that when he gets on the field, he can be confident in every play he makes. He also chatted with Alex Curry about how this Angels team is the most fun time he's ever had playing baseball
