- Andrew, eight solid innings. A career high for you. With everything you've done and worked to get back to, what's it mean to have an outing like this?

- It feels good. Get a team win. That's all that matters.

- You had some solid defense out there tonight. That catch and that play by Kole Calhoun in the ninth could have saved this game. What did you think? And how impressed were you with the defense behind you?

- Yeah, a lot of good double plays turned. That play right there probably wins us the game. So it's just great to have those guys behind us.

- Facing the Astros, a team that you guys have been neck and neck with all season, how important was it for you to start this series out with a win?

- Any time you can get a win against a team like that, it's a good feeling. So get off to a good start and get them in tomorrow.