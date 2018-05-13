ANNOUNCER 1: Pulls this one to left field. It's a base hit. Young is going to be waved around. Rosario doesn't even have a throw. Drive home safely.

Zach Cosart's second walk off hit of the season. The other a home run, there a base hit, as the Halos walk off against Minnesota in this tough four game set.

ANNOUNCER 2: Jumping on that first pitch, just like you said, Zach Duke against right handed batters, took advantage of it. Third hit of the game for Zach Cozart. Picks up his 15th run batted in, his second walk off hit of the season for Cozart.

Makes Blake Parker the victor this afternoon. Parker came in, threw one pitch, got Dozier to pop up with the bases loaded. And then the Angels, after Chris Young hit by a pitch and a sac bunt, get the game winner.