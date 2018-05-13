Kole Calhoun extends MLB lead in outfield assists, guns out runner at second
Kole Calhoun is starting to show that Mike Trout is not the only Angels outfielder base runners should avoid by picking up his fifth outfield assist of the year, throwing out Joe Mauer at second base
