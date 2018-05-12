- Behind at 1 and 2. Drilled out toward right field. Going back on this one is Grossman, that is gone. Big fly for Justin Upton. Halos on top, 3 to 1.

- Boy, 10th home run of the season for Justin Upton. And he seems to get better as the game progresses. First time up, struck out. This time, a two run home run to right center field. Well that swing, let's take a look at our top tier play brought to you by Arko. Fastball up, and it drifted out over the plate. And he lines it to right center field.

Perfect swing for Justin Upton. Kept his eyes level, pitch upstairs. Now double figures in home runs, and now 28 RBI. Jose Moda was talking about it. He was in the spotlight today on the pre-game show about how well he has swung the bat, ever since that 0-2 walk off hit on a slider against Baltimore.

- Fourth straight game for a home run for Justin Upton.