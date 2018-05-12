Shohei Ohtani receives AL Rookie of the Month award

Shohei Ohtani received his American League Rookie of the Year award for the month of April before Friday's game.

ANNOUNCER 1: There's your rookie of the month, Shohei Ohtani. He's very humble, Jose. But, so sheepishly, he's got to come out there and get this.

ANNOUNCER 2: This is just to be an honorable man right here, because he's turned down opportunities like this before in private.

ANNOUNCER 1: How about this? Scioscia out there giving him the award, and Angels owner, Arte Moreno. That is a photo-op, right there.

