Shohei Ohtani receives AL Rookie of the Month award
Shohei Ohtani received his American League Rookie of the Year award for the month of April before Friday's game.
ANNOUNCER 1: There's your rookie of the month, Shohei Ohtani. He's very humble, Jose. But, so sheepishly, he's got to come out there and get this.
ANNOUNCER 2: This is just to be an honorable man right here, because he's turned down opportunities like this before in private.
ANNOUNCER 1: How about this? Scioscia out there giving him the award, and Angels owner, Arte Moreno. That is a photo-op, right there.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices