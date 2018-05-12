WATCH: Albert Pujols’ epic journey to become one of baseball’s legends
Video Details
Albert Pujols has undoubtedly earned himself a spot in Cooperstown to be remembered alongside baseball's best, but as Victor Rojas explains, it is his path that has brought him here that makes him truly a legend
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices