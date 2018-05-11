#XTRAPOINT Him vs Me: Blake Parker vs Noe Ramirez
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- Blake Parker
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Angels
- FOX Sports West - XTRA Point
- Los Angeles Angels
- MLB
- Noé Ramírez
-
Blake Parker and Noe Ramirez duke it out in the first-ever Angels #HIMvsME. But the big debate here… tots or fries?
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices