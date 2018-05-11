Angels Weekly: Honorary Bat Girl
Meet breast cancer survivor Anne Fleck. She's a longtime Angels fan, and her daughter, Ashley Fleck, works for the club as a sponsorship services coordinator. Fleck will serve as the Angels' Honorary Bat Girl on Mother's Day.
