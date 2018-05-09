ANNOUNCER ONE: Live to right field. Gonzalez not going to get to this one. Headed to the wall. Upton will score easily. Pujols tried to get the second base. A throw from Gonzalez is not a time.

Albert Pujols with yet another RBI double.

ANNOUNCER TWO: Six game hot streak. Seven RBIs for Albert Pujols. Looking forward to the ovation Albert will get tomorrow night at home at the big A after picking up hit number 3,000 up in Seattle. Picks up hit number 3,004 with that double to right center field, and RBIs number 21 on the season for Albert.

ANNOUNCER ONE: 627th of his career, now five away from David Ortiz for 10th of all time. Valbuena will replace him at second base. Great ovation by the Angels. Faithful behind the dugout. Actually Marte that is pinch running.

ANNOUNCER TWO: Five RBI in the last six games for Pujols. It's a perfect swing for Albert. Line at the right center field.