Jenny Cavnar discusses paving the way for female baseball broadcasters
Video Details
Jenny Cavnar is blazing a new trail for female broadcasters as she sits in the booth calling Rockies' games and describes what it means to her to hold the position to Victor Rojas
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices