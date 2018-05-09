- Good friend and former Angel Chris Iannetta, and our baseball terminology series. Who better than a catcher to tell us about, what does it mean, Chris when you remind a pitcher to stay behind the ball.

- Yeah, it's really just trying to keep their hand behind the baseball as long as he possibly can. Anytime you're a hitter, or a pitcher, or a position player that's throwing a ball or hitting it, if you rush, you tend to fly with your front side. Your front shoulder, your front hip, kind of rotate before it needs to.

When that happens, instead of being behind the baseball, you kind of get on the side of it. So I tell my guys to stay behind baseball. It's really keeping your body in line with the play. Keeping your front shoulder, your front hip on me as long as possible. So when you do go to get extension, your hand remains behind the baseball.

- One thing that's cool about catchers, is you guys have gestures, too, that quickly are picked up by the pitchers. What would you use for a guy to say, stay behind the ball?

- You know, I'd either do a flash on the fingers, hey, get behind it, right there. Or you see a lot of catchers point to the front shoulder, the front hip, or-- You know with Cal Freeland I have to remind him to keep his front shoulder on us, I'll just give them an arm. The forearm and say, hey, really lock in, give in a strong front side. That way I know, in the end, his hand will be behind the baseball.

- OK. Not that we wish you on the Rockies pitcher, but flat slider. Sliders a little flat. Today tell me about that terminology.

- It's kind of a byproduct of not staying behind the baseball. When you're behind the baseball on a slider you make all the action happen at the very end. And when the action happens at the end, it's very whippy with your fingers. And you get that depth that you create.

Any time the slider has more depth to it, that's what you want. The bat's coming through on a flat plane, the ball's moving on the same plane. You have more chances to get hit. If it has depth to it, you can only make contact in one spot, no matter what it is. You try to be on two planes with a pitch. That's why there's another terminology, a two plane pitch. As moving sideways, and it's moving down.

So flat slider's just staying on that same plane. It's moving horizontally across the zone. And we want to get depth again.

- Well, you bring me to-- Mr. Segue Master, by the way. Flat bat through the zone. I mean, every hitters intent is to stay as long as possible. What does it mean to you as a hitter?

- Yeah, I think it's changed a little bit. I think with all the high speed cameras and the analytics, they're trying to realize that gravity is a really real thing. No matter if you throw 100 miles an hour, the ball's still moving down. So the plane of the baseball isn't parallel to the ground, it's coming down.

So the plane has a little bit of an angle to it, a little up angle. So in order to maintain and stay on plane with the bat as long as you can, you have to have a little bit of an uppercut. Now it's not the Domingo Ayala lift and separate and swing straight up. You know you might have just a slight angle to it so you can keep the bat in the zone as long as possible.

- So now I need a little lesson on the winery business. So tell me how things are going with that?

- Things are going great. If anyone wants to check it out, it's jackwinery.com. Been doing really well. We sold out of the last vintage. Our vintage we just released, we released it early, because we sold out, and it got a rate of 95.4 from Robert Parker, so we were excited about that. So it's phenomenal stuff.

- So now one terminology where you can teach me about the winery?

CHRIS IANNETTA: I think bottle age is something that's a little bit of a misconception. It's like, well, everyone thinks aging wine makes it better. And it's true. The finer wines like ours, when you do age our cab, it gets better over time. Everything comes into balance. In the beginning it's very fruit forward, subtle oak notes. The alcohol and the tannins are a little bit stronger. Over time everything is begins to soften and congeal and come together, and you have that perfect balance.

In some of the lower end wines, you don't want a bottle age them. They're made to be drunk right now. So they need to open them up, and just enjoy them right as soon as possible.