WATCH: Justin Upton blasts home run over the Rockies
Justin Upton didn't need to rely on the Colorado altitude as he sent his seventh home run of the year soaring into the seats
COMMENTATOR 1: Right side of the infield.
COMMENTATOR 2: That is hammered down the deep left field line, and that one is long gone. A big fly for Justin Upton. And the Angels get on the board. It is 4 to 2, Colorado. Boy, those 2-out walks, again, come back to haunt. This baseball went a long, long way by Justin Upton. Seventh home run of the season, 23 RBI.
COMMENTATOR 1: There's a happy Angel fan, not a happy Colorado fan.
COMMENTATOR 2: It's our top tier play, brought to you by ARCO. That's a slider. This time it stayed on that inner half of the plate, and Upton was ready. And he crushed that one out. Way out to left field.
COMMENTATOR 1: First home run allowed by Ottavino this year. Here's Al--
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices