COMMENTATOR 1: Right side of the infield.

COMMENTATOR 2: That is hammered down the deep left field line, and that one is long gone. A big fly for Justin Upton. And the Angels get on the board. It is 4 to 2, Colorado. Boy, those 2-out walks, again, come back to haunt. This baseball went a long, long way by Justin Upton. Seventh home run of the season, 23 RBI.

COMMENTATOR 1: There's a happy Angel fan, not a happy Colorado fan.

COMMENTATOR 2: It's our top tier play, brought to you by ARCO. That's a slider. This time it stayed on that inner half of the plate, and Upton was ready. And he crushed that one out. Way out to left field.

COMMENTATOR 1: First home run allowed by Ottavino this year. Here's Al--