Mike Trout throws off-balance from center to complete double play
Mike Trout has been doing it all of late and shows off his defensive expertise once again by throwing behind the runner at second for the double play and his second outfield assist in as many games
- 2-0. Lined into center field. Here comes Trout. He's going to make the catch. Fires it back to second, and they got him. Double play. Nice job by Mike Trout. Bad baserunning by Gerardo Parra.
- And this at Coors Field because that ball was hit so hard, it stayed up long enough for Trout to run that one down and picks up his second outfield assist this season. Charges it and gets rid of it quickly to get that play at second, double play.
