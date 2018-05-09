Jose Mota says Mike Trout is better today than when he won MVP
Video Details
Mike Trout has been absolutely on fire at the plate over the past 14 games and Jose Mota breaks down what has made him so effective
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices