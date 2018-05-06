Mike Scioscia: ‘The beauty of Albert is his passion for the game’
Video Details
After Albert Pujols hit his 3,000th, manager Mike Scioscia had more to say about the way Pujols goes about his business than his hits
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices