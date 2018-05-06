Mark Gubicza details Albert Pujols’ remarkable milestone
Video Details
With all the work Albert Pujols puts in, Mark Gubicza was thrilled to be able to take in the incredible moment
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices