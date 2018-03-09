LA Kings Live: NHLPA Poll
In the player polls that were completed by 500 players, Quick was in the category of "most difficult goalie to score on." In another category called "most difficult forward to play against" Kopitar received 5% of the votes! Kopitar also received a place in the "best team player" category. For "most difficult defenseman to play against" Doughty was put into this category with 100 goals and 306 assists in his 754 games!
