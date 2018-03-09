Spring Training Report: Tyler Skaggs dominated & utilized all three of his pitches
'His changeup is getting better and better.' While Skaggs improves his changeup, this is an important pitch for him to utilize to strengthen both his fastball and curveball. On the offensive side, Ian Kinsler 'has a great at bat every single time, he's a great base runner. He's one of those guys that makes the team better.'
More FOX Sports West Videos
Mike Scioscia on Andrelton Simmons: ‘When he goes down and feels something you’re always concerned. Hopefully he’ll get out there shortly!’
Just now
Tyler Skaggs ‘The changeup is a work in progress, I’m feeling good!’
2 hours ago
Spring Training Report: Tyler Skaggs dominated & utilized all three of his pitches
2 hours ago
Skip Bayless explains why Richard Sherman will be a good fit in Dallas
5 hours ago
WATCH: Angels center fielder Mike Trout makes diving catch vs. Athletics
6 hours ago
Ducks Weekly: Episode 21 teaser
7 hours ago
More FOX Sports West Videos»
20146-20149