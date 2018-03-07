Clippers Live: Harrell had season high 26 pts in loss to Pelicans. ‘A lot of mental mistakes and a few little things at the end cost us this game’

Video Details

'They competed a lot harder than us, they wanted it more than us.' Harrell said that the Clippers came up short and that Anthony Davis was a standout with 41 points. At the end, the little things came back to haunt the Clippers.

More FOX Sports West Videos

Spring Training Report: Angels’ Garrett Richards (4 IP, 7 K) vs. Dodgers

Spring Training Report: Angels’ Garrett Richards (4 IP, 7 K) vs. Dodgers

9 hours ago

#XTRAPOINT: Happy Birthday Chuck The Condor!

#XTRAPOINT: Happy Birthday Chuck The Condor!

10 hours ago

LA Kings Weekly: Eisbaeren Berlin practices at LA Kings facility

LA Kings Weekly: Eisbaeren Berlin practices at LA Kings facility

10 hours ago

LA Kings Weekly: Eisbären Berlin gears up for Frozen Friendly vs. Reign

LA Kings Weekly: Eisbären Berlin gears up for Frozen Friendly vs. Reign

10 hours ago

LA Kings Weekly: Meet Eisbären Berlin

LA Kings Weekly: Meet Eisbären Berlin

11 hours ago

#XTRAPOINT: Bike ride with Eisbären Berlin

#XTRAPOINT: Bike ride with Eisbären Berlin

11 hours ago

More FOX Sports West Videos»