Clippers Live: The Clippers + Bumble deal a powerful step for female empowerment
In addition to the Empowerment Badge, fans at Tuesday night's game received a placard that was used to honor the #StrongerWithHer movement! The hashtag was implemented to create an open platform for men to talk about the women that help them.
