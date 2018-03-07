Clippers Live: Clippers team up with Bumble for uniform patches
Clippers will expand their efforts to expand gender equality and opportunity. See what Doc Rivers has to say about the partnership with Bumble. 'It's nice, it's another revenue generator for the league!'
