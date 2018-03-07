Spring Training Report: JC Ramirez on the hill ‘The Angels know how important he is!’

On the defensive side, Zack Cozart was an All-Start shortstop for the Reds and is now at third base. 'He's as clean as they come!' Tune in Wednesday at 12:10p to watch the Angels take on the Dodgers!

