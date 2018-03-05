WATCH: Eric Young Jr. gets Angels started off right with RBI triple vs. Reds

Video Details

Eric Young Jr. gets a triple for his troubles on Monday afternoon.

More FOX Sports West Videos

Stu Holden breaks down how Messi vs. Ronaldo is a bit like LeBron vs. Jordan

Stu Holden breaks down how Messi vs. Ronaldo is a bit like LeBron vs. Jordan

Just now

Chris Broussard: LaVar is not a deal-breaker for LeBron to join the Lakers

Chris Broussard: LaVar is not a deal-breaker for LeBron to join the Lakers

Just now

Spring Training Report: Impressive outing by Andrew Heaney

Spring Training Report: Impressive outing by Andrew Heaney

20 hours ago

Albert Pujols and the Angels knock off the Reds on Monday

Albert Pujols and the Angels knock off the Reds on Monday

20 hours ago

Andrew Heaney strikes out 5 in 3 innings of work vs. Reds

Andrew Heaney strikes out 5 in 3 innings of work vs. Reds

20 hours ago

WATCH: Eric Young Jr. gets Angels started off right with RBI triple vs. Reds

WATCH: Eric Young Jr. gets Angels started off right with RBI triple vs. Reds

23 hours ago

More FOX Sports West Videos»