WATCH: Ducks’ Corey Perry spins, scores in front of Anton Forsberg

Video Details

This sweet goal by Perry increases the Ducks' lead in Chicago.

More FOX Sports West Videos

LA Clippers 123, Nets 120 (34)

LA Clippers 123, Nets 120 (34)

16 hours ago

Austin Rivers drops 27 points on Nets

Austin Rivers drops 27 points on Nets

16 hours ago

What’s a GM do during Spring Training? Jose Mota asks Billy Eppler of the Angels

What’s a GM do during Spring Training? Jose Mota asks Billy Eppler of the Angels

20 hours ago

Matt Shoemaker struggles vs. Rockies

Matt Shoemaker struggles vs. Rockies

20 hours ago

Spring Training Report: Heck of an afternoon for Justin Upton (2-for-3, HR, 3 RBI)

Spring Training Report: Heck of an afternoon for Justin Upton (2-for-3, HR, 3 RBI)

20 hours ago

Jakob Silfverberg (2 goals vs. Chicago) and Ducks now sit in third place in Pacific Division

Jakob Silfverberg (2 goals vs. Chicago) and Ducks now sit in third place in Pacific Division

20 hours ago

More FOX Sports West Videos»