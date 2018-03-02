LA Kings Live: ‘We weren’t trying to change anything tactically, our whole game pace had to come up a step and it did’
Video Details
Momentum is KEY! The biggest adjustment of the game was keeping their pace, especially after the first period. Stevens discussed Alex Iafallo's good intuition and how he scored well in Thursday's win. Christian Folin also had a standout performance and 'used his size to protect the puck, it was a really good performance by him.'
More FOX Sports West Videos
Open Division Final: Nifty layup by Mater Dei’s Spencer Freedman
6 hours ago
Open Division Final: Aidan Prukop for 3 for Monarchs!
6 hours ago
Open Division Final: Kenyon Martin Jr. slices through D for layup
6 hours ago
Open Division Final: Another big 3 for Mater Dei
6 hours ago
Open Division Final: Mater Dei defeats Sierra Canyon, 55-53
6 hours ago
LA Clippers 128, NY Knicks 105 (32)
6 hours ago