LA Kings Live: Hear this couple’s inspiring story about how hockey brought their family together
LA Blades members Bob McKenney and Carl Cliver share their story about how hockey brought their family together and what #PrideNight means to them! 'I'm so happy with the Kings because they have taken this step for inclusion.' 'The LA Blades have three levels of competition and it's been a tremendous thing for the gay and lesbian family to have some support in building a social network for people!'
