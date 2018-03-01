Rockets 105, Clippers 92 (2/28)

After getting back from Colorado at 3 a.m. the Clippers weren't on their game during their loss to Houston. Rivers thought that the Clippers didn't play like they normally do and that the team lacked energy. 'We were searching for the right group tonight and just didn't find it.'

