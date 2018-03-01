Clippers Live: Austin Rivers ‘You don’t have time to acclimate right now, we have to make it work’
Rivers has started against seven different guards in the backcourt! He gave a shout out to C.J. Williams and Ty Wallace for 'contributing a lot to these wins.' With 27 games left, Rivers knows that the Clippers have to make it work!
