Lou Williams drops 25 points in Tuesday night’s comeback vs. Denver
Video Details
- Boban Marjanovic
- Denver Nuggets
- FOX Sports San Diego
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Clippers
- Houston Rockets
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Lou Williams
- NBA
- Northwest
- Pacific
- Southwest
- West
-
Williams credits Boban Marjanovic for his 18 pts in 15 minutes of playing time against the Nuggets. 'It's what being a pro is about.' This game for the Clippers was crucial and they know the importance of each game as the season is winding down. The Clippers take on the Houston Rockets Wednesday at home. 'We just have to go out there and give ourselves another opportunity to win.'
More FOX Sports West Videos
Rockets 105, Clippers 92 (228)
11 hours ago
Clippers Live: 'We've been having slow starts for the last couple games'
11 hours ago
Clippers Live: Hot Dog Eating Contest
12 hours ago
Clippers Live: Western Conference Breakdown
12 hours ago
Clippers Live: Austin Rivers 'You don't have time to acclimate right now, we have to make it work'
12 hours ago
Angels hitting coach Charles Nagy: Guys threw well; things were just kind of flat
14 hours ago