Lou Williams drops 25 points in Tuesday night’s comeback vs. Denver

Video Details

Williams credits Boban Marjanovic for his 18 pts in 15 minutes of playing time against the Nuggets. 'It's what being a pro is about.' This game for the Clippers was crucial and they know the importance of each game as the season is winding down. The Clippers take on the Houston Rockets Wednesday at home. 'We just have to go out there and give ourselves another opportunity to win.'

More FOX Sports West Videos

Rockets 105, Clippers 92 (228)

Rockets 105, Clippers 92 (228)

11 hours ago

Clippers Live: 'We've been having slow starts for the last couple games'

Clippers Live: 'We've been having slow starts for the last couple games'

11 hours ago

Clippers Live: Hot Dog Eating Contest

Clippers Live: Hot Dog Eating Contest

12 hours ago

Clippers Live: Western Conference Breakdown

Clippers Live: Western Conference Breakdown

12 hours ago

Clippers Live: Austin Rivers 'You don't have time to acclimate right now, we have to make it work'

Clippers Live: Austin Rivers 'You don't have time to acclimate right now, we have to make it work'

12 hours ago

Angels hitting coach Charles Nagy: Guys threw well; things were just kind of flat

Angels hitting coach Charles Nagy: Guys threw well; things were just kind of flat

14 hours ago

More FOX Sports West Videos»