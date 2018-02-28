Clippers Live: Despite other injured players, DeAndre Jordan & Lou Williams will play Tuesday in Denver
'I just think this is the toughest place to play in the NBA with the altitude,' Rivers said about the Clippers playing in Colorado. 'You need as many guys as you can.'
