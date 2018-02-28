Spring Training Report: Pujols helps with bat and glove while Shoemaker dominates on mound
Pujols left Tuesday's 5-2 win over Colorado "feeling good." Shoemaker had forearm surgery last August and "is giving the Angels some hope and a glimpse of what a big year it could be." Up next? Andrew Heaney will be on the mound in Tempe for Wednesday's game.
