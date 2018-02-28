Spring Training Report: Pujols helps with bat and glove while Shoemaker dominates on mound

Pujols left Tuesday's 5-2 win over Colorado "feeling good." Shoemaker had forearm surgery last August and "is giving the Angels some hope and a glimpse of what a big year it could be." Up next? Andrew Heaney will be on the mound in Tempe for Wednesday's game.

More FOX Sports West Videos

Rockets 105, Clippers 92 (228)

Rockets 105, Clippers 92 (228)

11 hours ago

Clippers Live: 'We've been having slow starts for the last couple games'

Clippers Live: 'We've been having slow starts for the last couple games'

11 hours ago

Clippers Live: Hot Dog Eating Contest

Clippers Live: Hot Dog Eating Contest

13 hours ago

Clippers Live: Western Conference Breakdown

Clippers Live: Western Conference Breakdown

13 hours ago

Clippers Live: Austin Rivers 'You don't have time to acclimate right now, we have to make it work'

Clippers Live: Austin Rivers 'You don't have time to acclimate right now, we have to make it work'

13 hours ago

Angels hitting coach Charles Nagy: Guys threw well; things were just kind of flat

Angels hitting coach Charles Nagy: Guys threw well; things were just kind of flat

14 hours ago

More FOX Sports West Videos»