XTRA Point: Three Things to Watch during Cotton Bowl

The Cotton Bowl will surely be an epic matchup of the college football bowl season. Taylor Felix gets you set for USC vs. Ohio State.

More FOX Sports West Videos

Kesler on return: 'I thought I did better as the game went on'

Kesler on return: 'I thought I did better as the game went on'

15 mins ago

Golden Knights continue to rule Pacific with 4-1 win over Ducks

Golden Knights continue to rule Pacific with 4-1 win over Ducks

15 mins ago

HE'S BACK! Ryan Kesler returns to the ice for the Ducks

HE'S BACK! Ryan Kesler returns to the ice for the Ducks

1 hr ago

Previewing the Holly Holm vs. Cris Cyborg UFC 219 main event | UFC Tonight

Previewing the Holly Holm vs. Cris Cyborg UFC 219 main event | UFC Tonight

1 hr ago

Cris Cyborg talks about her fight with Holly Holm at UFC 219 | UFC Tonight

Cris Cyborg talks about her fight with Holly Holm at UFC 219 | UFC Tonight

1 hr ago

XTRA Point: DeAndre Jordan's Mattel Shopping Spree

XTRA Point: DeAndre Jordan's Mattel Shopping Spree

6 hours ago

More FOX Sports West Videos»