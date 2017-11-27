XTRA Point: Wild Wing gets Gulliver ready for game action
The mascots of the Anaheim Ducks and San Diego Gulls, Wild Wing and Gulliver, got together to have some fun.
More FOX Sports West Videos
XTRA Point: Wild Wing gets Gulliver ready for game action
13 hours ago
Carlyle postgame: We competed as hard as we could
1 day ago
LA Kings Live: Alex Iafallo joins after the win
1 day ago
Freeway Face-off: Lewis seals Kings' comeback with shootout winner
1 day ago
Doc after Clippers' comeback: We didn't panic
1 day ago
Griffin leads the Clippers' comeback against the Kings
1 day ago
More FOX Sports West Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED