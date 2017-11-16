XTRA Point: Taylor Felix goes 1-on-1 with former USC QB Matt Leinart
Ahead of Saturday's USC vs. UCLA matchup, Taylor Felix of XTRA Point caught up with former Trojans QB Matt Leinart, currently an analyst for FOX College Football.
