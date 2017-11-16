Him vs. Me via LA Kings Weekly: Iafallo vs. Kempe
Get to know more about LA Kings teammates Adrian Kempe and Alex Iafallo in latest edition of 'Him vs. Me' from LA Kings Weekly.
More FOX Sports West Videos
John Stevens on the Kings 4th straight loss
3 hours ago
LA Kings Weekly: Sit down with Iafallo and Kempe Part 2
5 hours ago
LA Kings Weekly: LAKHSHL Top Plays for Week 7
6 hours ago
LA Kings Weekly: Sit down with Iafallo and Kempe
6 hours ago
CIF-SS HSFB Playoffs Round 2 Preview
9 hours ago
Clippers need big game from Blake Griffin vs. Lebron James, Cavaliers
10 hours ago
More FOX Sports West Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED