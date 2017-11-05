Ducks pick up a point in shootout loss against the Sharks

Ducks pick up a point in shootout loss against the Sharks

More FOX Sports West Videos

Just like they drew it up! Robert Woods turns 3rd and 33 into 52-yard touchdown

Just like they drew it up! Robert Woods turns 3rd and 33 into 52-yard touchdown

15 mins ago

Stud goalie Morgan Bertsch helps CS Fullerton capture Big West women's soccer title

Stud goalie Morgan Bertsch helps CS Fullerton capture Big West women's soccer title

15 mins ago

Doc Rivers potgame (115)

Doc Rivers potgame (115)

15 mins ago

DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin on the Clippers struggling offense

DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin on the Clippers struggling offense

5 hours ago

Dana White has a message for the doubters of UFC’s sustainability after a historic UFC 217

Dana White has a message for the doubters of UFC’s sustainability after a historic UFC 217

9 hours ago

Wonderboy is 'not giving up on the title' — hear that, Tyron Woodley?

Wonderboy is 'not giving up on the title' — hear that, Tyron Woodley?

9 hours ago

More FOX Sports West Videos»