Ducks Weekly: Sights and sounds from Faceoff Fest

Ducks Weekly: Sights and sounds from Faceoff Fest

More FOX Sports West Videos

Sindarius Thornwell on the Clippers' defense in loss against Warriors

Sindarius Thornwell on the Clippers' defense in loss against Warriors

9 hours ago

Doc Rivers 'We didn't trust the pass tonight'

Doc Rivers 'We didn't trust the pass tonight'

9 hours ago

John Stevens: 'There's a lot of resilience in this group'

John Stevens: 'There's a lot of resilience in this group'

11 hours ago

Tanner Pearson on close loss to the Blues

Tanner Pearson on close loss to the Blues

11 hours ago

#PICKThePacific: Commanding lead for Alex Curry

#PICKThePacific: Commanding lead for Alex Curry

14 hours ago

LA Kings Live: Bailey visits the set

LA Kings Live: Bailey visits the set

14 hours ago

More FOX Sports West Videos»