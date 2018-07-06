Zlatan Ibrahimovic, David Beckham make unparalleled bet on World Cup match

Have you ever seen anything in an IKEA you didn’t want?

Apparently neither has the man who refers to himself as a god.

LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has appeared in two World Cups for his home country of Sweden, took to Instagram to challenge former Galaxy forward and Paris Saint-Germain teammate David Beckham, who himself participated in three World Cups for England, in a friendly wager ahead of the Sweden-England quarterfinal Saturday.

Ibrahimovic, looking to renovate his new LA palace, made the stakes clear: if Sweden wins, he gets to choose anything he wants from the Swedish furniture store; if England wins, he will take Beckham to any restaurant in the WORLD (casual).

Beckham agreed to Ibrahimovic’s terms with a twist of his own: if England wins, the Swede will have to watch a game at Wembley Stadium, the home arena of the English national team, and eat fish and chips.

The terms of the deal have been set 😂 #SWEENG pic.twitter.com/9bJ3D5nHWv — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) July 6, 2018

Fish and chips or a brand spanking new luxury bunkbed… you be the judge.