Zlatan Ibrahimovic awarded ‘Top Goal of First Half’ honor

There have been over 400 goals scored so far during the MLS season, but only one can take the cake as the best of the first half.

Shocking to almost no one, the man who humbly self-identifies as a god finds himself atop the list.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is second in the league in scoring with 15 goals despite playing in less than 2/3 of the Los Angeles Galaxy‘s matches, has had many strokes of excellence deserving of being on the list, but one stands out amongst the rest.

It wasn’t his diving header that contributed to a hat trick in a win over Orlando City. Nor did it come during a span of three matches where he tallied six goals on 10 shots on goal. No, it came in his debut in the nation’s newest rivalry match.

Coming off the bench for a trailing Galaxy team, Ibrahimovic netted his first goal on a 40-yard strike that looped over the LAFC keeper, leveling the score. It was an absolute work of brilliance that topped those of other scorers like Wil Trapp and Alphonso Davies.

Ibrahimovic and the Galaxy will be back in action Saturday as they take on the Colorado Rapids at 6:00p.