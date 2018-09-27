Profile: Zach Charbonnet, RB, Oaks Christian
FOX Sports West
Zach Charbonnet embodies the Oaks Christian way: A beast on the field and a humble leader when the pads come off.
Charbonnet, who’s committed to Michigan, has already racked up over 1,000 all-purpose yards this season for the Lions.
Video: Cronk Sports LA
🎥 @leah_brunette of @CronkSportsLA.
PS: We've seen @zachcharbon's 'beast mode' on #FOXPrepZone …
▶ https://t.co/8LHQYBpcDa ◀ 😲😲@OaksChrstnLions | @CIFSS pic.twitter.com/CnT00jRZWO
— FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) September 27, 2018