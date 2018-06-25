Women of FOX Sports hosts Third Annual Leadership Series

On Saturday, the Women of FOX Sports hosted its third annual ‘Leadership Series’ event designed to encourage more women to pursue sales careers within the sports industry.

The event welcomed nearly 60 current female, collegiate student-athletes and recent graduates from over 25 universities.

Attendees took part in sales training and interview preparation with a FOX Sports recruiter, and were able to engage with two exclusive panels featuring hiring managers from local sports organizations, and successful women in sports sales — from television sales to tickets. The day concluded with a tour of FOX Sports Studios.

“Women are underrepresented in sports sales positions across the country, particularly at the more senior leadership levels,” said Lindsay Amstutz, SVP/GM of FOX Sports West. “This annual event is designed to encourage women to consider pursuing sales careers, and provide them with sales experience they otherwise wouldn’t have.”

“Last Saturday was one of our most productive and engaging events,” added Rachel Grushkin, Director of RSN Marketing, who helps lead the event. “Each year we have the chance to provide a bit of inspiration and sales training, and allow current FOX Sports employees the opportunity to give back. It is so satisfying to help fill the pipeline with fantastic candidates, and to watch these women find careers in which they will thrive.”

Since the inaugural event, five attendees have been hired into full-time sales roles with FOX Sports, and nearly ten have been brought on as interns.