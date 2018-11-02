WISE To Host Female Sports Business Executives At Fifth Annual Executive Leadership Institute

Women in Sports and Events (WISE), the leading voice and resource for women in the business of sports, will welcome 34 participants to its fifth annual WISE Executive Leadership Institute (WELI) in partnership with Tuck Executive Education at Dartmouth Nov. 4-9.

The five-day intensive study is considered the gold standard in leadership development programming. Designed to help women executives become more effective leaders as they navigate their respective business environments, WELI’s customized curriculum – developed with the faculty and resources of world-renowned business school Tuck Executive Education at Dartmouth – addresses the business and personal skills required for success, as well as specific challenges faced by women in sports.

FOX Sports will be represented by Leanna Einbinder, SVP, FOX Sports Business and Legal Affairs, and Nancy McDonald, VP, FOX Sports Consumer Marketing.

“In our fifth year, WELI will host a record number of passionate female executives in our industry,” said Kathleen Francis, national chair of WISE. “This immersive study program gives attendees the leadership tools to help them continue to make positive contributions, and deep professional connections to support them on their journey.”

Launched in 2014, the WISE Executive Leadership Institute has hosted female leaders from leading sports leagues and teams, national networks, sports and entertainment agencies, and numerous other companies in the sports industry.

The 2018 WISE Executive Leadership Institute attendees represented the following organizations:

AEG

ESPN

Houston Astros

LA Rams

Minnesota Twins

Major League Soccer

National Basketball Association

National Football League

National Hockey League

NBC Sports

NBC Sports Regional Networks

San Francisco Giants

Seattle Mariners

Super Soccer Stars

Toronto Raptors

The Coca-Cola Company

Under Armour

United States Olympic Committee