Wilton Speight named Week 1 starting quarterback for UCLA
UCLA fans … meet your new starting quarterback!
Wilton Speight, a graduate transfer from Michigan, will be the Week 1 starter for the Bruins when the battle Cincinnati, first-year UCLA head coach Chip Kelly announced on Thursday.
Speight (6-foot-6, 232 pounds) previously started 16 games over the course of three seasons (2015-17) for the Wolverines and passed for 3,192 yards and 22 touchdowns during his tenure.
Head Coach Chip Kelly has named Wilton Speight the starting QB for the home opener vs. Cincinnati!#GoBruins | #BeatCincy pic.twitter.com/7UTocUHVl2
— UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) August 30, 2018