Wilton Speight named Week 1 starting quarterback for UCLA

UCLA fans … meet your new starting quarterback!

Wilton Speight, a graduate transfer from Michigan, will be the Week 1 starter for the Bruins when the battle Cincinnati, first-year UCLA head coach Chip Kelly announced on Thursday.

Speight (6-foot-6, 232 pounds) previously started 16 games over the course of three seasons (2015-17) for the Wolverines and passed for 3,192 yards and 22 touchdowns during his tenure.