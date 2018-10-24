WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder gets doused by water gun, reveals personality change in ring

How do you get a WBC heavyweight champion to scream– as he describes it– “like a little girl?” Evidently it just takes a super soaker.

On a new episode of Fair Game, Deontay Wilder sat down with Kristine Leahy to discuss the metamorphosis that occurs when he steps into a ring that allowed him to claim his belt, the biggest potential fight on the docket and– most importantly– to get embarrassed in a trivia game with MAJOR consequences.

Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs) is known for his explosive ability to overpower opponents and provide the knockout punch before putting the final decision in the judges hands. He explains his ability to go from a jovial, nice person outside the ring to a monster of reckoning proportions as a result of focus and self-reflection.

“I use a lot of visualization and meditation,” Wilder told Leahy. “That allows me to strengthen my mind to focus on one thing and not many. Even in this room, if there’s noise, I can zone my mind out and focus on whether I need be.”

Aside from his transformation, Wilder called out Anthony Joshua (22-0) for backing out of a fight offer.

While a fight with Joshua may not be in the cards, Los Angeles boxing fans are still in luck. Wilder will be squaring off with Tyson Fury (27-0) in one of the biggest heavyweight bouts of the decade at the Staples Center December 1. Hopefully for Wilder, Fury leaves his water gun at home.