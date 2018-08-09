Throwback Thursday: When ‘The Great One’ came to Los Angeles

Aug. 9, 1988 is a date no Los Angeles Kings fan can or will forget.

On this day, 30 years ago, Wayne Gretzky was introduced for the first time as a member of the LA Kings.

(Hold for applause).

Yeah, ‘The Great One’ knew him to make an entrance.

Gretzky was traded from the Oilers, where he spent nine seasons and won four Stanley Cups, to Los Angeles, where Gretzky would score 246 of his 894 career goals.

Watch the video below from his introductory news conference on 8/8/1988.