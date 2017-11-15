WATCH: Sit in on the production prep meeting before the LA Kings host the Canucks
For the first time ever, fans are getting an insider’s look at our FOX Sports West pre-production meeting before the LA Kings take on the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.
Join Jim Fox, Alex Faust, Patrick O’Neal, Alex Curry, Sean O’Donnell and the crew as LA Kings Producer Steven “Hoover” Dorfman preps them for the storylines and action to come in the game.
So without further adieu, take it away gang:
