Rose Bowl: One quarter of Washington’s roster boasts CIF Southern Section ties
When you are good at football, you get noticed.
When you are good at football AND play in the most competitive high school league in the nation, you REALLY get noticed.
For Washington, and all of the Pac-12 schools, a key to success is having players from Southern California on your roster.
Hey, #PurpleReign fans, here's a perfect guide to both how to pronounce @Kamren_24's name and the talent he's bringing up north!@UW_Football | @_WHSFootball_ | #NSD pic.twitter.com/0dnmBonQ8g
— FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) December 19, 2018
The Huskies, bound for the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 vs. Ohio State, have 22 players (or one quarter of their current 85-man roster) with CIF Southern Section ties.
This includes Washington’s second-leading receiver, third leading rusher and three defenders with 50-plus tackles on the season.
And, during Wednesday’s start of the Early Signing Period, five area athletes signed National Letters of Intent with the Huskies … Cameron (RB) and Taj Davis (WR) of Upland, Josh Calvart (LB) from Oaks Christian, Trent McDuffie (RB) from St. John Bosco and Kamren Fabiculanan (S) from Westlake.
The 2018 Washington roster with local ties:
Andre Baccellia, Junior, WR, Westlake; Note: Second-leading receiver (43 catches, 475 yards).
Myles Bryant, Junior, DB, Loyola; Note: Fifth in tackles (55 total, 4.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks, 5 pass breakups).
Marquis Spiker, Freshman, WR, Murrieta Valley
Brandon McKinney, Sophomore, DB, Orange Lutheran; Note: 15 tackles, 1 for a loss
JoJo McIntosh, Senior, DB, Chaminade; Note: 51 stops, 2 pass break ups
Austin Osborne, Freshman, WR, Mission Viejo
Quinten Pounds, Junior, WR, Cypress
Richard Newton, Freshman, RB, Palmdale
Sean McGrew, Sophomore, RB, St. John Bsoco; Note: Third-leading rusher on team (219 yards, 1 touchdown)
Keith Taylor, Sophomore, DB, Servite; Note: 15 tackles, 1.5 for loss.
Terrell Bynum, Freshman, WR, St. John Bosco
Julius Irvin, Freshman, DB, Servite
A.J. Carty, Junior, LS, Servite
Matt Preston, Senior, LB, Diamond Ranch
Nick Harris, Junior, OL, JSerra
Jesse Sosebee, Senior, OL, Edison
Luke Wattenberg, Sophomore, OL, JSerra
Devin Burleson, Junior, OL, Highland
Sebastian Valeria, Junior, K, Beckman
Jordan Chin, Sophomore, WR, Chaminade
Jaylen Johnson, Senior, DL, Centennial; Note: 34 stops, 3.5 for loss, 1 sack.
Greg Gaines, Senior, DL, La Habra; Note: 52 stops, 5.5 for loss, 3.5 sack.