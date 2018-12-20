Rose Bowl: One quarter of Washington’s roster boasts CIF Southern Section ties

When you are good at football, you get noticed.

When you are good at football AND play in the most competitive high school league in the nation, you REALLY get noticed.

For Washington, and all of the Pac-12 schools, a key to success is having players from Southern California on your roster.

The Huskies, bound for the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 vs. Ohio State, have 22 players (or one quarter of their current 85-man roster) with CIF Southern Section ties.

This includes Washington’s second-leading receiver, third leading rusher and three defenders with 50-plus tackles on the season.

And, during Wednesday’s start of the Early Signing Period, five area athletes signed National Letters of Intent with the Huskies … Cameron (RB) and Taj Davis (WR) of Upland, Josh Calvart (LB) from Oaks Christian, Trent McDuffie (RB) from St. John Bosco and Kamren Fabiculanan (S) from Westlake.

The 2018 Washington roster with local ties:

Andre Baccellia, Junior, WR, Westlake; Note: Second-leading receiver (43 catches, 475 yards).

Myles Bryant, Junior, DB, Loyola; Note: Fifth in tackles (55 total, 4.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks, 5 pass breakups).

Marquis Spiker, Freshman, WR, Murrieta Valley

Brandon McKinney, Sophomore, DB, Orange Lutheran; Note: 15 tackles, 1 for a loss

JoJo McIntosh, Senior, DB, Chaminade; Note: 51 stops, 2 pass break ups

Austin Osborne, Freshman, WR, Mission Viejo

Quinten Pounds, Junior, WR, Cypress

Richard Newton, Freshman, RB, Palmdale

Sean McGrew, Sophomore, RB, St. John Bsoco; Note: Third-leading rusher on team (219 yards, 1 touchdown)

Keith Taylor, Sophomore, DB, Servite; Note: 15 tackles, 1.5 for loss.

Terrell Bynum, Freshman, WR, St. John Bosco

Julius Irvin, Freshman, DB, Servite

A.J. Carty, Junior, LS, Servite

Matt Preston, Senior, LB, Diamond Ranch

Nick Harris, Junior, OL, JSerra

Jesse Sosebee, Senior, OL, Edison

Luke Wattenberg, Sophomore, OL, JSerra

Devin Burleson, Junior, OL, Highland

Sebastian Valeria, Junior, K, Beckman

Jordan Chin, Sophomore, WR, Chaminade

Jaylen Johnson, Senior, DL, Centennial; Note: 34 stops, 3.5 for loss, 1 sack.

Greg Gaines, Senior, DL, La Habra; Note: 52 stops, 5.5 for loss, 3.5 sack.