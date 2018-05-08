Vlad Guerrero Jr. makes dad proud with MONSTER home runs

Thinking of big league ballparks with obstacles hitters can knock a ball off can lead you to The Warehouse at Camden Yards, the train tracks at Minute Maid Park and the lucky few may even get a splash into McCovey Cove at AT&T Park… you get the point, it’s a rare feat only true sluggers can obtain.

Vlad Guerrero Jr. is still in the minors and proving he is, in fact, a true slugger.

While playing in a AA game for the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate Monday, Guerrero pulled a ball so far over the fence for his fifth home run it ricocheted off a neighboring hotel. Oh yeah, and that was his second homer of that night.

Wow!! Vlad Jr. did it again. Second home run of the night, this one off the hotel! 💪🏨 https://t.co/XV4W7L4U70 pic.twitter.com/j5ImMhl8uq — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) May 8, 2018

Meanwhile, that morning, Guerrero did something that may be even more impressive. While filming a segment with MLB Network, the righty smacked a ball off the tee to the OPPOSITE field for a home run. Carlos Peña has hit a homer or two in his day, but his reaction here shows just how jaw dropping of a feat that truly is.

Vlad just called his shot and went deep off the tee for @MLBNetwork. Carlos Pena approves. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/SrcMlYvdjY — NH Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) May 7, 2018

With all this talent, Guerrero has been drawing attention from media and fans all over the world, but none of it comes close to the praise his proud papa is supplying.

Vlad Guerrero Sr., who will be inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in July, has been taking to social media to support his son.

Close your eyes and listen to that sound 💥💥💥 https://t.co/fQyWmvy06F — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) May 4, 2018

he's just doing what he's learned since he was toddler https://t.co/apWNTvG5Mz — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) May 8, 2018

Let your discipline and hard work speak for you …#teamguerrero27 @vladdyjr pic.twitter.com/P01fT5AtLv — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) April 10, 2018

It’s safe to say the former Angels star is liking what he sees from the newest Guerrero sporting the No. 27.