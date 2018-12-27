USC will have an open competition at quarterback says OC Kliff Kingsbury

There’s a trend brewing at USC: if you’re a starting quarterback, you better be leaving after the season or the job might not be yours.

In 2013, veteran Max Wittek was given the reigns to start the first couple games before being replaced by Cody Kessler. Kessler held onto the starting job until graduating and moving onto the NFL. Following Kessler, it was Max Browne’s shot at QB1. Similar to his predecessor three years before, the redshirt junior held the position for just a couple games before relinquishing control to the young talent in Sam Darnold. Darnold, like Kessler, would not relinquish the role until the League came knocking. And now, it’s JT Daniels turn.

Daniels, who became just the second true freshman to ever start a season opener for USC (Matt Barkley), will be entering his second season as a Trojan with hopes of breaking the streak Wittek and Browne set before him; however, it won’t be a given.

New offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who is also the QB coach, said Wednesday “it will be an open competition. I want to see how everybody handles my system.”

During his six-year tenure at Tech, the Red Raiders ranked second nationally in passing yards per game (379.9) and third in total yards per game (520.2). This season, USC finished with the 48th ranked passing attack, averaging 249.1 yards per game– 103.2 yards behind Kingsbury’s squad in Lubbock.

Daniels, who finished the year throwing for 14 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions and over 2,600 yards, saw the two most prolific games of his short career come in the final two games of the season– 337 vs. UCLA, 349 vs. Notre Dame– both loses. This capped off a 5-7 year for USC, its first losing season since 2000.

“I saw that they were 5-7, which is something that will probably never happen again in the history of this university,” Kingsbury said when asked what drew him to the Trojans. “They have a lot of talent coming back. I’ve heard great things about Coach Helton… It was a perfect storm for me.”

When asked about what would happen if Helton, who was under immense scrutiny during the year, was fired midseason, Kingsbury responded: “we do the best we can during the rest of the season and then find a new place to work,” not alluding to any plans of making a push for the head coaching position.

So, who will be jockeying with Daniels for the title of QB1? Redshirt junior Matt Fink is the most experienced returner and gave Daniels a run for his money during fall camp heading into this most recent season. The third member of last season’s competition is Jack Sears, the San Clemente High School alum who threw for two TDs and 235 yards in his only career start against Arizona State this season. Three-star Kedon Slovis (Scottsdale, Ariz.) also will be on campus to throw his name into the hat after signing his letter of intent during the Early Signing Period.

While the offensive mastermind takes his time evaluating who will be behind center for the August 31 season opener against Fresno State, the process off the field is equally as perplexing as Kingsbury gets adjusted to his new city.

“I’ve just been trying to figure out the LA landscape and getting around the traffic.”

Us too, Kliff. Us too.